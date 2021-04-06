Coronavirus: Wittenberg University to host on-campus vaccination clinic this week

“By offering vaccinations on college campuses, we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers,” DeWine said.

Wittenberg University Vice President of Marketing and Communications Karen Gerboth said Monday the school is not requiring students to be vaccinated, however, the university is “highly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated.”

Students have been asked to sign up through a special CCCHD scheduling portal created exclusively for Wittenberg students. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on April 29.

“While this vaccination event focuses on vaccinating the student population, the University will provide COVID-19 vaccine to other members of the Wittenberg community if extra appointments are available throughout the event,” the statement said.

Central State University and Wilberforce are also offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Central State will offer coronavirus vaccines to students on-campus during two vaccination clinics next week.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, at the Beacom-Lewis/Walker Gymnasiums. The clinics are from noon to 4 p.m.

“There is no difference between the vaccines as far as what really matters — keeping you alive, keeping you out of the hospital, keeping you safe,” said Central State University Medical Director Dr. Karen Mathews.

Every Monday in April, area residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination at Wilberforce University. The clinics are being offered in partnership with the Greene County Department of Public Health, according to Wilberforce.

A Wright State spokesman said Monday afternoon that the university has nothing to announce yet, but expects to soon.

Clark County had 13,298 cases and 282 deaths of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Monday, 42,420 Clark County residents had received at least one dose of a COVD-19 vaccine, according to ODH. That’s about 32% of the county’s total population. Nearly 22% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.

The state health department did not update the COVID dashboard on Easter Sunday. On Monday, the state reported 2,918 cases for the last two days. Since the pandemic has started, the state has recorded 1,026,929 total cases.

Over the course of the pandemic, 18,643 deaths have been reported in Ohio, according to ODH. Death data is updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Friday.

Staff Writer Kaitlin Schroeder contributed to this report.