Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Springfield

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle, according to Springfield police.
A man was struck by a vehicle Monday around 10 a.m. on East High Street, according to Springfield Sgt. James Hall.
The man, who has not been identified, died from his injuries.
The vehicle involved did not stop after the crash and left the scene, Hall said. No other suspect information was available.
A CareFlight medical helicopter was initially requested for the crash that happened near East High Street and South Arlington Avenue.
This incident remains under investigation.