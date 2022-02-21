Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Weekly cases slightly increase in Clark, Champaign schools

Beckitt Bostick, a second grade teacher at Perrin Woods Elementary, helps a student find the correct page in a work book last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Beckitt Bostick, a second grade teacher at Perrin Woods Elementary, helps a student find the correct page in a work book last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
11 minutes ago

New coronavirus cases slightly increased in Clark and Champaign school districts, officials said.

Eight Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 96 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Feb. 7-13. In comparison, 76 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 85 cases reported in Clark County and 11 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 4 students, 2 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 19 student, 2 staff

Emmanuel Christian: 1 student

Graham: 4 students

Greenon: 12 student, 4 staff

Mechanicsburg: 1 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 24 students, 3 staff

Southeastern: 2 students

Springfield: 1 staff

Tecumseh: 8 students, 3 staff

Urbana: 5 students

ExploreUS approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Feb. 7-13.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

In Other News
1
Kings Island conducting job fair today
2
Springfield’s Peanut Shoppe: ‘A lost soul’ finds his new home at the...
3
Officials approve equipment purchases for airport, contract for air...
4
Urbana could see 513-unit housing development behind Walmart
5
Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top