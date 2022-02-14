Coronavirus: Weekly cases decline by 200 in Clark, Champaign schools

New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Clark and Champaign school districts, officials said.
Seven Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 76 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, during the time when some schools were closed due to the winter weather. In comparison, 276 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.
There were 55 cases reported in Clark County and 21 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 1 student
Graham: 3 students
Greenon: 1 student
Madison-Champaign ESC: 2 staff
Mechanicsburg: 7 students, 1 staff
Northeastern: 4 students, 5 staff
Northwestern: 6 students
Southeastern: 10 students
Springfield: 3 students, 1 staff
Tecumseh: 20 students, 4 staff
Urbana: 8 students
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
