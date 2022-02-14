Hamburger icon
Coronavirus: Weekly cases decline by 200 in Clark, Champaign schools

A patient gets her COVID booster shot at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccine Center last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
39 minutes ago

New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Clark and Champaign school districts, officials said.

Seven Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 76 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, during the time when some schools were closed due to the winter weather. In comparison, 276 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 55 cases reported in Clark County and 21 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student

Graham: 3 students

Greenon: 1 student

Madison-Champaign ESC: 2 staff

Mechanicsburg: 7 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 4 students, 5 staff

Northwestern: 6 students

Southeastern: 10 students

Springfield: 3 students, 1 staff

Tecumseh: 20 students, 4 staff

Urbana: 8 students

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

