Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Weekly cases drop by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

Doug Wyandt gets a COVID vaccine ready at the Clark County Combined Health District's vaccination center earlier this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Doug Wyandt gets a COVID vaccine ready at the Clark County Combined Health District's vaccination center earlier this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

New coronavirus cases continue to remain steady in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.

Eleven Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 350 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 17-23. In comparison, 443 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 256 cases reported in Clark County and 94 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 21 students, 2 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 4 students

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student

Graham: 22 students, 2 staff

Greenon: 3 students, 1 staff

Mechanicsburg: 8 students, 3 staff

Northeastern: 9 students

Southeastern: 5 students, 1 staff

Springfield Christian: 1 student

Springfield: 144 students, 35 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 2 students, 1 staff

Tecumseh: 22 students, 3 staff

Triad: 16 students, 2 staff

Urbana: 26 students, 15 staff

ExploreStudents from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office attend training institute

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 17-23.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg modifies COVID-19 testing protocols
2
Springfield youth performers shine at national festival
3
Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield
4
Northeastern superintendent: School construction sites continue to...
5
Greenon High School invention team granted patent for environmental...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top