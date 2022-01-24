Hamburger icon
Coronavirus: Cases nearly double in a week in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases in Clark and Champaign County schools nearly double in a week. Here, Peggy Smith gets a Moderna vaccine ready for someone at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccination Center earlier this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Brooke Spurlock
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.

Ten Clark County and six Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 443 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 10-16. In comparison, 282 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 348 cases reported in Clark County and 95 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 7 students

Clark-Shawnee: 14 students, 4 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 21 students

Graham: 7 students, 3 staff

Greenon: 28 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 1 staff

Mechanicsburg: 14 students, 2 staff

Nightingale Montessori Inc.: 3 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 48 students, 4 staff

Northwestern: 83 students

Southeastern: 27 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 72 students, 18 staff

Tecumseh: 13 students, 4 staff

Triad: 22 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 8 students, 1 staff

West Liberty-Salem: 28 students, 7 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 10-16.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

