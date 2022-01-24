Coronavirus: Cases nearly double in a week in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.
Ten Clark County and six Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 443 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 10-16. In comparison, 282 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.
There were 348 cases reported in Clark County and 95 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 7 students
Clark-Shawnee: 14 students, 4 staff
Global Impact STEM Academy: 21 students
Graham: 7 students, 3 staff
Greenon: 28 students
Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 1 staff
Mechanicsburg: 14 students, 2 staff
Nightingale Montessori Inc.: 3 students, 1 staff
Northeastern: 48 students, 4 staff
Northwestern: 83 students
Southeastern: 27 students, 1 staff
Springfield: 72 students, 18 staff
Tecumseh: 13 students, 4 staff
Triad: 22 students, 1 staff
Urbana: 8 students, 1 staff
West Liberty-Salem: 28 students, 7 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 10-16.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
