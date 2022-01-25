Students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office attend training institute

The Southwest Regional Officers, including Maxwell, Phillips, Sontag and four other students, were awarded medals: a gold medal for first place in the “Goodwill Plan” presentation, a gold medal for first place in Opening and Closing Ceremony, and a silver medal for second place in the Team Mock Interview.

All five students earned their “Statesman Award,” the highest award you can earn at the training institute.

During the training, advisors and state staff observe the officers and note who steps up to be leaders of each of the regions. State staff selected Maxwell as the Southwest Regional President and Sontag at the Southwest Regional Vice President.

“We couldn’t be more proud of all five of our students on the way that they represented The Springfield-Clark CTC, the SkillsUSA State and Regional Chapters and themselves,” Rice said.