Students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office attend training institute

Officer Team (left to right): Brinkli Hayes, Alison Phillips, Tehya Maxwell, Carley Sontag and Lilly Rowland. Contributed

Officer Team (left to right): Brinkli Hayes, Alison Phillips, Tehya Maxwell, Carley Sontag and Lilly Rowland. Contributed

By Brooke Spurlock
28 minutes ago

Three students from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center who were elected into the regional office attended the training institute last week.

Tehya Maxwell, a junior from Northeastern in the computer graphic arts program; Alison Phillips, a junior from Northeastern in the health occupations program; and Carley Sontag, a junior from Kenton Ridge in the electrical trades program; were elected last November into the SkillsUSA Southwest Regional Offices, taking three of the seven offices available, Springfield-Clark announced.

The three attended the SkillsUSA Regional Officer Training Institute to learn how to serve the Southwest Region of Ohio for the 2021-22 school year.

Two SkillsUSA State Officers - Brinkli Hayes, a senior from Tecumseh in Engineering & Architectural Design and Lilly Rowland, a senior from Greenon in the EMT program - also helped with the training.

“While at the training, the newly elected regional officers from all six regions of Ohio worked on team building, leadership skills and worked tirelessly on presentations and opening ceremonies,” Michael Rice, Associate Schools Coordinator at Springfield-Clark, said in a release. “After all of their training and preparation, the six regions each gave their Goodwill Plan presentation, Team Mock Interview and conducted the SkillsUSA Opening and Closing Ceremony to a team of advisors and judges.”

The Southwest Regional Officers, including Maxwell, Phillips, Sontag and four other students, were awarded medals: a gold medal for first place in the “Goodwill Plan” presentation, a gold medal for first place in Opening and Closing Ceremony, and a silver medal for second place in the Team Mock Interview.

All five students earned their “Statesman Award,” the highest award you can earn at the training institute.

During the training, advisors and state staff observe the officers and note who steps up to be leaders of each of the regions. State staff selected Maxwell as the Southwest Regional President and Sontag at the Southwest Regional Vice President.

“We couldn’t be more proud of all five of our students on the way that they represented The Springfield-Clark CTC, the SkillsUSA State and Regional Chapters and themselves,” Rice said.

