Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be closed Wednesday

Greenon Local School District will not be able to provide transportation today or tomorrow, and have closed school on Wednesday due to a bus driver testing positive for the coronavirus.
“We received word this morning (Tuesday) after the school day began that we will be unable to continue providing transportation in the short term due to quarantines,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “We had a bus driver test positive for COVID-19 and are contact tracing our transportation staff at this time to determine how this will affect out transportation availability.”
Knapke said students who ride the bus will need to be picked up today at the end of the school day and that all evening activities, games and practices are canceled. He also said that school will be closed tomorrow.
“We hope to be able to resume school later this week, but we encourage families to prepare for the possibility of a short period of distance learning, self-transportation for all families, or school closure,” he said.
According to the school districts COVID-19 dashboard, there are 17 positive and 131 quarantined cases from last week.
Students who attend other schools but ride Greenon transportation will still be taken home today.
Families will be updated with the districts next steps later this week.