Coronavirus: Greenon schools unable to provide transportation, will be closed Wednesday

“We received word this morning (Tuesday) after the school day began that we will be unable to continue providing transportation in the short term due to quarantines,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “We had a bus driver test positive for COVID-19 and are contact tracing our transportation staff at this time to determine how this will affect out transportation availability.”

Knapke said students who ride the bus will need to be picked up today at the end of the school day and that all evening activities, games and practices are canceled. He also said that school will be closed tomorrow.