Northwestern schools requires masks for elementary students

“The guidelines from the health department state that any student or staff member who is exposed to a COVID positive person must quarantine unless they are vaccinated or both the COVID positive person and the exposed person are wearing a mask. They must also be at least three feet away,” he said.

Steiner said he hopes to be back to voluntary masking by Oct. 15, but will continue to monitor the positive and quarantine numbers to determine the next steps.

“We are hoping that we do not have to keep universal masking at the elementary school in place for the entire year. We are hoping that we can go back to voluntary masking at the end of the first quarter, which is Oct. 15,” he said.

Springfield City Schools, Northeastern and Global Impact STEM Academy are the other local schools to require masks. Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh Local Schools are requiring masks through Oct. 1, and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has short-term masking in place for certain classes.