Coronavirus: Clark County testing center boosting to 5 days per week amid surge

During the county’s first surge of COVID-19 cases in December 2020, the county saw a two-week average of 800 cases per 100,000 people. During the delta peak in September 2021, 700 cases per 100,000 people was the county’s two-week average.

However, the county’s two-week average right now is 1,400 cases per 100,000 people.

“As bad as it was in late 2020, as bad as it was at delta was in September … we’re worse right now,” Cook said.

COVID-19 cases increased 80% this week statewide, Cook said, an uptick that has been taxing to the area’s health care and education systems.

Springfield High School on Thursday and Friday this week pivoted to remote learning due to a shortage of students and staff present due to COVID-19, and Shawnee Elementary canceled school for the day on Friday also due to COVID-19 illnesses.

The influx of cases has resulted in Springfield Regional Medical Center lacking beds for COVID-19 patients or patients seeking assistance with other emergencies.

“They’re struggling every single day to take care of as many people as possible,” Cook said. “We’re really concerned about those folks who need emergency care.”

The county has also seen a resurgence of influenza to what can be considered a “normal level” of flu cases, with last year seeing a low number of cases as people physically distanced, received flu vaccines and masked up.

Roughly 90% of COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals are unvaccinated, Cook said. On Friday, ODH reported 793 total hospitalizations in Clark County since the pandemic’s start.

As of Friday afternoon, roughly 49% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series. Cook said that each week, the health district sees hundreds of people coming to the 110 W. Leffel Lane vaccination center to receive a dose.

The Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

By the Numbers:

49.1: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

26,589: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

424: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County