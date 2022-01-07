COVID deaths in Ohio reach 30,000 across pandemic

There were 6,570 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s hospitals Friday, up from 6,550 the day before. Of those, 1,327 are receiving intensive care.

At Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% of COVID patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

For the first time since New Year’s Eve, the number of COVID patients on a ventilator dropped from the previous day. There are now 855 patients using a ventilator, compared to 883 reported Thursday.

As of Friday, 60.25% of Ohioans have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 70.44% of adults and 64.03% of those 5 and older. Of those, 55.38% have completed the vaccine, including 65.28% of adults and 58.86% of those 5 and older.

More than 2.86 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 31,264 reported in the last day, according to ODH data.