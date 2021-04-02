Coronavirus: Clark County again ranked highest COVID-19 rate in the state

Clark County has more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people than any other county in the state — for the second week in a row, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Health.
Clark County reported 317 cases per 100,000 people between March 17 and Tuesday, according to ODH. The county has confirmed 425 cases over the last two weeks.
Last week, Clark County reported 253.6 cases per 100,000 people between March 10 and March 23. It was the first time the county had been ranked in the top five for high incidence of COVID-19.
Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson said last week there are “a handful of reasons” why cases in Clark County are spiking up.
“We had multiple St. Patrick celebrations that went on. We know that children are back in schools, almost all of them as back as of March 1. We know that the sunny weather has brought people back out of their homes,” Patterson said.
The CDC defines high incidence rates as 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.
The second-highest county in the state, Hancock, had 277.1 cases per 100,000 between the same time frame, according to ODH. No other counties in the Miami Valley were in the top 10.
Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday that for the past two Thursdays, the statewide average has risen from 150 cases per 100,000 to 167.1 cases per 100,000.
“New cases have been relatively flat through the month of March, but we are seeing the numbers go back up,” DeWine said. “With the increase in cases per capita at the statewide level, we also saw cases increase in 56 counties.”