Bond set for woman accused of April Fools’ call reporting shooter at Navistar

Bond was set at $2,500 for a Springfield woman arrested and charged in connection to a phone call on April Fools’ Day that claimed there was an active shooter at Navistar.
Pamela Sisco, 57, is in court for inducing panic, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. A preliminary disrupting public service charge was also listed on the jail website for Sisco, but she has not been formally charged with it at this time.
A not guilty plea was entered for Sisco in court Friday morning. When Sisco was informed that she was not eligible for a court-appointed attorney and asked if she planned obtain her own lawyer she responded, “I guess so.”
Sisco allegedly made an April Fools’ call to her sister saying there was an active shooter at Navistar, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chris Clark.
“Basically she had called her sister and said something to the effect of a guy was fired yesterday and has come back in with a gun. We are all hiding in a locked office and asked her to call the police,” Clark said Thursday afternoon.
Clark said deputies checked the buildings and found there was no threat and that everyone was fine.
“There was a lot of resources that we used today and put in place today all over a stupid April Fools’ joke,” Clark said.
Representatives of Navistar confirmed to the Springfield News-Sun on Thursday that “an employee” has been suspended over the claim. The truck manufacturer said they continue to work with local authorities regarding an investigation into the incident.