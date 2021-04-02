Bond set for woman accused of April Fools’ call reporting shooter at Navistar

Pamela Sisco, 57, is in court for inducing panic, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. A preliminary disrupting public service charge was also listed on the jail website for Sisco, but she has not been formally charged with it at this time.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sisco in court Friday morning. When Sisco was informed that she was not eligible for a court-appointed attorney and asked if she planned obtain her own lawyer she responded, “I guess so.”