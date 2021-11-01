Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases drop to 56

Global Impact STEM Academy will no longer require masks starting today.

“We will be dropping the mandatory universal masking for the building except for Clark State courses taught in our building by their adjuncts. We will be strongly recommending masks,” Founding Director Josh Jennings said. “We have been monitoring our numbers over these past few months and we have had consistently low numbers of cases and quarantines these past few weeks.”

The academy changed to a masking requirement Sept. 7 due to a high number of positive cases and quarantines.

The local school districts that continue to require masks include Springfield and Urbana City Schools. Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has short-term masking in place for certain classes.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 4 students

Cliff Park High School: 2 students

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student

Madison-Champaign ESC: 6 students, 5 staff

Mechanicsburg: 1 student

Northeastern: 2 students

Northwestern: 2 students

Southeastern: 2 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 12 students, 3 staff

Tecumseh: 2 students

Triad: 3 students

Urbana: 7 students, 2 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Oct. 18-24

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.