College enrollment continues to decline, show no signs of recovery from last year

Locally, Wittenberg University’s fall enrollment has continued to decline over the last two years. There are 1,326 students enrolled this fall semester; 1,488 students in fall 2020 and 1,619 students in fall 2019, according to the its school’s Office of Institutional Research.

Community colleges remain the most affected sector, experiencing a 14.1% total U.S. enrollment decline since fall 2019, Shapiro said.

However, some local community colleges in the Miami Valley said they did not see the great declines that community colleges nationwide did. Clark State College reported it had an increase of about 1% in enrolled students this year compared to last fall.

Clark State’s overall headcount for fall 2021 is 5,129, said Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. Th college’s new and returned students increased by 4% and 9%, respectively, he said.

“While our continuing students are enrolling at the same percentage rate from fall 2020 to fall 2021, we are down in continuing students,” Kirkman said.

To help with enrollment, the college held two kickoff events in October, and have five events scheduled in November for the spring 2022 semester, he said.

Other area colleges that reported a decline in student enrollment include Wright State University and Sinclair Community College, while University of Dayton, Miami and Cedarville reported small increases.

But many U.S. students are simply choosing not to go to community college. This year’s first-year class at community colleges is now 20.8% below 2019′s, while the first-year enrollment numbers at all institutions are 12.3% smaller than in 2019, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said.

First-year enrollment fell about 3.1% this fall. The rate of decline is less than autumn 2020′s 9.5% loss, but the numbers have not stabilized nor shown a level of increase required to restore the losses from 2020′s entering class.

Community colleges historically serve populations that come from lower incomes or are not white, and those populations seem to have left college, according to the same research.

Shapiro noted that some of these students seem to have been lured away, possibly into the labor market.

“These are the students who have always been the most on the margin between college and the workforce, and also the most powerfully pulled away by the need to support their families through hard times,” Shapiro said.

Among public four-year institutions, highly selective state flagships increased about 1% while less selective public saw enrollment fall by 5.2% overall, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said. Public two-year institutions again showed the sharpest freshman enrollment declines among the three largest sectors at -6.1%.

Area colleges up close

Here’s what local colleges and universities saw in their initial enrollment counts: