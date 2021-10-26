Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases continue to drop

Explore See school cases from last week

Greenon will no longer require masks for students, staff and visitors starting Monday.

“Masks will be optional for students and staff beginning Monday, Oct. 24, based on the significant reduction in cases of COVID-19 at school and reflected in the larger community,” Superintendent Darrin Knapke said.

The district changed to a temporary masking requirement Sept. 27 due to a high number of positive cases and quarantines.

The local school districts that continue to require masks include Springfield City Schools, Global Impact STEM Academy and Urbana City Schools. Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has short-term masking in place for certain classes.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Clark-Shawnee: 3 students

Graham: 2 staff

Greenon: 6 students

Mechanicsburg: 11 students

Northeastern: 10 students, 2 staff

Northwestern: 1 student

Southeastern: 5 students

Springfield: 8 students, 3 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 2 students

Tecumseh: 2 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 15 students

West Liberty-Salem: 8 students

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Oct. 11-17.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.