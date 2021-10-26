springfield-news-sun logo
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases continue to drop

Clark and Champaign schools COVID-19 cases continue to drop and districts are no longer requiring masks, including Greenon who will make them optional starting Monday. STAFF
Clark and Champaign schools COVID-19 cases continue to drop and districts are no longer requiring masks, including Greenon who will make them optional starting Monday. STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
28 minutes ago
Greenon schools will no longer require masks starting Monday due to decline in cases, quarantines.

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties have continue to report a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.

Nine Clark County and four Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 80 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Oct. 11-17. This is a decline from the previous week’s total of 93 cases.

There were 44 cases reported in Clark County schools and 36 cases reported in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.

Due to the drop in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, several school districts are no longer requiring masks, including Greenon, Tecumseh, Clark-Shawnee, Northeastern and Northwestern Local Schools.

Greenon will no longer require masks for students, staff and visitors starting Monday.

“Masks will be optional for students and staff beginning Monday, Oct. 24, based on the significant reduction in cases of COVID-19 at school and reflected in the larger community,” Superintendent Darrin Knapke said.

The district changed to a temporary masking requirement Sept. 27 due to a high number of positive cases and quarantines.

The local school districts that continue to require masks include Springfield City Schools, Global Impact STEM Academy and Urbana City Schools. Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has short-term masking in place for certain classes.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Clark-Shawnee: 3 students

Graham: 2 staff

Greenon: 6 students

Mechanicsburg: 11 students

Northeastern: 10 students, 2 staff

Northwestern: 1 student

Southeastern: 5 students

Springfield: 8 students, 3 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 2 students

Tecumseh: 2 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 15 students

West Liberty-Salem: 8 students

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Oct. 11-17.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

