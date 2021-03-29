X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases slightly increase

A man walks into a Champaign County COVID-19 clinic at the government center in Urbana last week. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock

Nine Clark County and zero Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 37 students and staff cases were reported between the counties on Thursday for the week of March 16-22, a slight increase from last week’s total of 33 that was recorded from March 9-15.

The data from the state shows there are no new student or staff cases reported at Champaign County schools, but shows 319 cumulative cases.

The number of cases differed from last week, but it was unclear if all data had been recorded due to data on statewide school cases not being available Thursday afternoon as the state’s system was down.

“The program that powers the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently experiencing downtime worldwide,” a statement on the state’s dashboard said. “Engineers are investigating. There is not an estimated timeline for restoration.”

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: two students

Cliff Park High School: one student

Global Impact STEM Academy: two students

Greenon: two students

Northeastern: three students

Northwestern: one student

Springfield: 24 students

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: one student

Springfield-Clark County: one student

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported Thursday were from March 16-22.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.

