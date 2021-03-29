Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases slightly increase

Nine Clark County and zero Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 37 students and staff cases were reported between the counties on Thursday for the week of March 16-22, a slight increase from last week’s total of 33 that was recorded from March 9-15.
The data from the state shows there are no new student or staff cases reported at Champaign County schools, but shows 319 cumulative cases.
The number of cases differed from last week, but it was unclear if all data had been recorded due to data on statewide school cases not being available Thursday afternoon as the state’s system was down.
“The program that powers the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently experiencing downtime worldwide,” a statement on the state’s dashboard said. “Engineers are investigating. There is not an estimated timeline for restoration.”
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: two students
Cliff Park High School: one student
Global Impact STEM Academy: two students
Greenon: two students
Northeastern: three students
Northwestern: one student
Springfield: 24 students
Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: one student
Springfield-Clark County: one student
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported Thursday were from March 16-22.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.