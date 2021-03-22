X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases drop close to 30

First grade students from Reid School raise their hands to answer a question at The Village. Students and teachers at Reid School had to be relocated to other buildings in the Clark Shawnee School District after Reid became unsafe. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
First grade students from Reid School raise their hands to answer a question at The Village. Students and teachers at Reid School had to be relocated to other buildings in the Clark Shawnee School District after Reid became unsafe. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Five Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 33 students and staff cases were reported between the two counties on Thursday for the week of March 9-15, a decrease from last week’s total of 46 that was recorded from the week of Feb. 23-March 1.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are as follow:

Graham: one student, two staff

Mechanicsburg: one student

Northeastern: nine students

Northwestern: two students, one staff

Ridgewood School: one student

Springfield: one student, two staff

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: three students

Triad: three students

Urbana: three students, one staff

West Liberty-Salem: two students, one staff

ExploreCoronavirus: Champaign, Clark among top counties in the state for highest rate of COVID-19 occurence

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported on Thursday were from the week of March 9-15.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.