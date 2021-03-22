Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases drop close to 30

Five Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 33 students and staff cases were reported between the two counties on Thursday for the week of March 9-15, a decrease from last week’s total of 46 that was recorded from the week of Feb. 23-March 1.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are as follow:
Graham: one student, two staff
Mechanicsburg: one student
Northeastern: nine students
Northwestern: two students, one staff
Ridgewood School: one student
Springfield: one student, two staff
Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy: three students
Triad: three students
Urbana: three students, one staff
West Liberty-Salem: two students, one staff
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported on Thursday were from the week of March 9-15.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.