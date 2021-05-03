X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases drop by 17

Mechanicsburg student Lily Eck, who just turned 16 two days earlier, gets the COVID vaccine from Hope Stickley, a nurse from the Champaign County Health Department, during a COVID clinic in one of the Mechanicsburg gymnasiums. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Seven Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 41 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 20-26, a decrease from the previous week’s total of 58 cases.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Emmanuel Christian: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 2 students

Graham: 1 student

Northeastern: 12 students, 1 staff

Southeastern: 1 student

Springfield: 15 students, 3 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 2 students, 1 staff

West Liberty-Salem: 1 student

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 20-26.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

