Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases drop by 17

Seven Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 41 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 20-26, a decrease from the previous week’s total of 58 cases.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Emmanuel Christian: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 2 students
Graham: 1 student
Northeastern: 12 students, 1 staff
Southeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 15 students, 3 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 2 students, 1 staff
West Liberty-Salem: 1 student
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 20-26.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.