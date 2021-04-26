X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases remain steady

Hope Stickley, a nurse from the Champaign County Health Department, gives a student the COVID vaccine during a COVID clinic in one of Mechanicsburg High School's gymnasiums. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Eleven Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 58 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 13-19, two cases less than the previous week’s total.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 3 students

Clark-Shawnee: 3 students

Global Impact STEM Academy: 3 students

Greenon: 1 student

Nightingale Montessori: 2 students

Northeastern: 6 students

Northwestern: 1 student

Southeastern: 1 student

Springfield: 23 students, 3 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 7 students

Urbana: 3 students

West Liberty-Salem: 1 student

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 13-19.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

