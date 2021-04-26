Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases remain steady

Eleven Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 58 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 13-19, two cases less than the previous week’s total.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 3 students
Clark-Shawnee: 3 students
Global Impact STEM Academy: 3 students
Greenon: 1 student
Nightingale Montessori: 2 students
Northeastern: 6 students
Northwestern: 1 student
Southeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 23 students, 3 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 7 students
Urbana: 3 students
West Liberty-Salem: 1 student
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 13-19.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.