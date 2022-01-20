Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Cases jump by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus: cases in Clark and Champaign County schools increased by nearly 100 cases this week. Here, a patient gets her COVID booster shot at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccine Center Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Coronavirus: cases in Clark and Champaign County schools increased by nearly 100 cases this week. Here, a patient gets her COVID booster shot at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccine Center Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
36 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.

Eleven Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 282 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 3-9, the first week back from the holiday break. In comparison, 50 cases were reported among local school districts during the beginning of the holiday break.

There were 244 cases reported in Clark County and 38 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 6 students

Clark County ESC: 1 student, 1 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 21 students, 4 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 9 students

Graham: 8 students, 1 staff

Greenon: 23 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student

Mechanicsburg: 12 students, 2 staff

Northeastern: 37 students, 4 staff

Northwestern: 16 students

Southeastern: 7 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 83 students, 14 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 15 students, 1 staff

Triad: 5 students

Urbana: 5 students, 4 staff

ExploreFamily & Youth Initiatives elects new board chairman

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 3-9.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Bethel Twp. to try again in May to pass levy for policing
3
Clark County employers continue to assess COVID vaccine policy
4
Indiana & Ohio Railway to receive $500K grant to improve Tremont City...
5
Springfield police ask public for help to identify SUV in hit-and-run...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top