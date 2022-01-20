Coronavirus: Cases jump by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.
Eleven Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 282 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 3-9, the first week back from the holiday break. In comparison, 50 cases were reported among local school districts during the beginning of the holiday break.
There were 244 cases reported in Clark County and 38 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 6 students
Clark County ESC: 1 student, 1 staff
Clark-Shawnee: 21 students, 4 staff
Global Impact STEM Academy: 9 students
Graham: 8 students, 1 staff
Greenon: 23 students
Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student
Mechanicsburg: 12 students, 2 staff
Northeastern: 37 students, 4 staff
Northwestern: 16 students
Southeastern: 7 students, 1 staff
Springfield: 83 students, 14 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 15 students, 1 staff
Triad: 5 students
Urbana: 5 students, 4 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 3-9.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
