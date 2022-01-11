Family & Youth Initiatives elects new board chairman

--- The Real Life Teen Choices program - Brings empowering lifestyle decision-making awareness in middle and high schools.

--- The Mentoring program - Focuses on reaching children after school and those in the Juvenile Detention Center.

--- The Community Garden - Allows families to have gardening space and grows fresh produce to donate to the New Carlisle and Park Layne food pantries.

“As vice chairman, we launched a human trafficking initiative called S.T.O.P. (Safeguarding Those Oppressed by Predators),” Wallace said. “As chairman, I hope to help increase access to technology, especially for single parents.”

Wallace, an administrative law and employment law attorney, will lead the board of directors and assign committees, set goals for the board, facilitate board meetings, and assist executive director Nikki Stefanow in FYI’s mission of empowering families and providing hope, and rescuing children.

“Our mission is empowering families, providing hope. I truly believe that what we do through all of our programs is rescuing children from potential trauma. Our programs touch on trying to keep our kids safe ... When we can keep our kids safe and develop healthier family units, that is better for our community all around,” Stefanow said.

