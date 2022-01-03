Hamburger icon
COVID-19 cases in schools reported lower during holiday break

News
By Brooke Spurlock
10 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases reported in Clark and Champaign counties schools dropped as expected during the holiday break with students out of school, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Eight Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week. In total, 50 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 20-26.

There were 41 cases reported in Clark County and eight cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student

Greenon: 13 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 1 staff

Mechanicsburg: 1 student, 1 staff

Northeastern: 1 student

Northwestern: 12 students

Springfield: 10 students

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 2 students

West Liberty-Salem: 5 students

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 20-26.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

