COVID-19 cases in schools reported lower during holiday break

COVID-19 cases reported in Clark and Champaign counties schools dropped as expected during the holiday break with students out of school, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.
Eight Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week. In total, 50 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 20-26.
There were 41 cases reported in Clark County and eight cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student
Greenon: 13 students
Madison-Champaign ESC: 1 student, 1 staff
Mechanicsburg: 1 student, 1 staff
Northeastern: 1 student
Northwestern: 12 students
Springfield: 10 students
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 2 students
West Liberty-Salem: 5 students
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 20-26.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
About the Author