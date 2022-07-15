Continued Clark County mosquito trapping reveals additional West Nile Virus in the area

Combined Shape Caption More mosquitoes have been found with West Nile Virus in Clark County. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo by James Gathany Combined Shape Caption More mosquitoes have been found with West Nile Virus in Clark County. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo by James Gathany

The health district is also distributing flyers in the affected areas, misting the affected area with mosquito adulticide (also safe for people and pets) when weather permits and continuing to monitor for West Nile. Residents who have a concern about misting may opt out by calling 937-390-5600.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes, and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.)

The primary vector in Ohio is the northern house mosquito. Mosquitos become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite, according to a health district press release.

Last August, two women – one in Springfield and the other from the Enon area – tested positive for the West Nile. Both recovered from the virus, according to the health district.

Approximately 80% of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop an illness or not. Those who do develop symptoms usually do so between three to 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito. There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and care is based on symptoms.

About one in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illness. The severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent, according to the health district.

Up to 20 percent of people who become infected will have symptoms that can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days or up to several weeks, the health district said.

The best way to avoid the West Nile virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites, and the best way to avoid being bitten by a mosquito is to eliminate habitats where mosquitoes can survive and reproduce, CCCHD said.

Residents’ cooperation in getting rid of standing water is the most effective means of reducing the total number of mosquitos. Even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitos, according to the health district.

Other methods of preventing bites include applying repellents on exposed skin; wearing long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors; if traveling, checking for travel advisories; having repellent and long clothes readily available; doing outside activities when mosquito activity is less prevalent; making sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips, or opting to use air conditioning instead of opening windows.