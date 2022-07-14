Economic development conference brings over a 100 professionals to downtown Springfield

The conference features speakers such as businessman and author Quint Studer, who discussed on Wednesday how to build vibrant communities focused on attracting investment, good jobs and lively downtowns.

Representatives of organizations such as JobsOhio also spoke, talking about Ohio’s economy and what future economic development will look like. They also discussed Intel’s planned investment of $20 billion in dual New Albany-area semiconductor production sites and what impact that can have on the rest of the state.

Other topics that will be discussed during the conference include improvements and investments made to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport related to the development and research of air mobility technology. What remote work will look like in the future and the potential economic impacts will be touched upon as well.

The conference will also feature walking tours that will feature sites in downtown Springfield and the municipal airport.

Hobbs said that by having the conference in Springfield this year, it not only gives them an opportunity to showcase the community, but also has an economic impact. He said that can be due to hotel stays as well as participants eating and shopping in the area.