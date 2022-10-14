Clothesline project, scrap tire drive among events in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

Halloween family story time will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch and at 6 p.m. on Monday at the main library. Kids of all ages can come dressed in their best Halloween costume. Registration is required.

A kid’s interactive version of the movie Hocus Pocus will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at both library locations. Kids will get an interactive script and a bag filled with props and a snack. Registration is required.

Scrap Tire Drive and Vaccine Clinic

The Champaign Health District is holding a scrap tire recycling event and drive-thru vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

The scrap tire drive is for Champaign County residents only. The cost is $3 for 16.5″ or smaller, $8 for 17″-22.5″, and $15 for 23″ or larger tires. Cash or check only. The vaccine clinic is for those 18 and older, and you must bring a photo ID, insurance card, and cash or check for payment.

Horse Show Fundraiser

The Autumn Trails Stable Equine-Assisted Services Center will host its seventh annual Duke Memorial Student Horse Show Fundraiser starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at 2000 Folk Ream Road.

All proceeds will go to the center’s programs and help reboot the program for veterans and first responders. With the funds, ATS will be able to provide as many as 160 lessons.

At the event, there will also be concessions, shirt sales, raffles and a chili cook-off. Individuals or businesses who would like to support participants of ATS can become class sponsors or donate items. For more information, visit www.autumntrailsstable.com/dmhs.

One-Room School Car Show

The 19th Annual One-Room School Car Show will be held on Saturday at Young’s Jersey Dairy meadow, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

Registration costs $10 and is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Awards will be at 3:30 p.m. There will be dash plaques to the first 125 vehicles plus 51 awards, including Best of Show and Top 35. There will also be free entry drawings, 50/50 raffles, silent auction, music by DJ Dick Ryman, Young’s food wagon in the meadow and more.

This event is sponsored by the Clark County Retired Teachers and proceeds will support their One-Room School Project on New Carlisle Pike. The rain date for this event will be Oct. 22. For more information, visit www.CCRTAOhio.com.

Explore Clark State to hold enrollment events for spring semester

Fall Craft Bazaar

The Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road, will host a Fall Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be handmade craft items, homemade baked goods, some gently used household items, and homemade chicken and noodle dinners to-go. For more information, call the church office at 937-390-7700.

Bonfire Series

The FUDGE Foundation, in collaboration with Luv Locz Experiment, will host the second Annual Honey & Sage Bonfire series at noon on Saturday at Mad River Adventures, 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike. Community members can participate in several outdoor activities, and there will be food trucks, canoeing, live music, local vendors, fire performers and camping. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit www.diongreen.com/FUDGE or email dion@diongreen.com.

House Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Hunting Tournament

Fraternal Order of Police, FOP Associates, and Ducks Unlimited will host an Indoor Hunting Tournament from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Springfield Eagles Lodge, 1802 Selma Road. There will be dinner, raffles, games and a “hunt” for moose, elk, and white tail deer to support the first responders that serve and protect the community. A portion of the proceeds will support local charities and a legacy gift fund for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department to purchase a K9. To order tickets by phone, call Karen Turnmire at 937-605-1449 or go to https://foplodge72.ticketleap.com/.