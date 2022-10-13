Clark State to hold enrollment events for spring semester

Clark State College will hold several enrollment events for the spring 2023 semester.
Priority registration for the spring semester starts on Monday, and open registration starts on Tuesday.
The college is encouraging early enrollment for all students, said Travis Binkley, dean of enrollment services.
“It helps students get the courses they want and the times they need to be successful in class with their already busy schedule. It also gives us more time to work with students on payment options and preparing for the following semester. All around, we want our students to be successful, and these are incentives to help them be just that: successful,” he said.
The enrollment events, which will be held on Wednesdays through the fall semester, are for current and prospective students interested in pursing their education at Clark State.
“We are doing specific outreach to the new and returning students to promote the events, and all are welcome to attend,” Binkley said. “We will be doing a $500 scholarship raffle for those that attend the events.”
The college will also award three $1,000 scholarships by raffle for any continuing student that registers by Friday, Dec. 9.
The registration events will be held at all four Clark State locations - Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Springfield and Xenia. The events will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on:
Oct. 26 and Dec. 14 at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield in TLC Building 20.
Nov. 2 at Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 State Route 540 in Bellefontaine.
Nov. 9 at Xenia, 334 Progress Drive, Suite 200.
Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 at the Greene Center, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek.
The college will also be open in Springfield and Beavercreek from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 7 where students can complete enrollment steps at those events as well.
Applications for scholarships through the Clark State Foundation are open through Oct. 30 at https://clarkstate.academicworks.com/.
For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.
