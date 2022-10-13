Clark State to hold enrollment events for spring semester

“We are doing specific outreach to the new and returning students to promote the events, and all are welcome to attend,” Binkley said. “We will be doing a $500 scholarship raffle for those that attend the events.”

The college will also award three $1,000 scholarships by raffle for any continuing student that registers by Friday, Dec. 9.

The registration events will be held at all four Clark State locations - Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Springfield and Xenia. The events will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on:

Oct. 26 and Dec. 14 at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield in TLC Building 20.

Nov. 2 at Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 State Route 540 in Bellefontaine.

Nov. 9 at Xenia, 334 Progress Drive, Suite 200.

Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 at the Greene Center, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek.

The college will also be open in Springfield and Beavercreek from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 7 where students can complete enrollment steps at those events as well.

Applications for scholarships through the Clark State Foundation are open through Oct. 30 at https://clarkstate.academicworks.com/.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.