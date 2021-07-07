Clark State to receive over $3M to implement manufacturing technology, training

“It is critical to train and prepare the workforce for the future of the manufacturing industry, which is highly focused on automation and related smart technologies,” said Joe Sciabica, ARCTOS Chief Technology Officer. “With our phased strategy and industry resources, we are thrilled to partner with Ohio (colleges) to significantly reduce the barriers to adopt the latest manufacturing equipment and skills training for the local workforce and establish the region as a leader in Industry 4.0 technologies across the manufacturing supply chain.”

According to the release, Clark state will develop the following with the money:

Laser Materials Processing/Photonics Education: The college will focus on establishing these capabilities to train more technicians at the community college level. The work will incorporate teacher education, post-secondary dual enrollment, and postdoctoral researcher opportunities.

Early Engagement I4.0 Pathways: The project will develop a shared campus training model between the college, high schools and technical centers. It will include the development and implementation of a minimal-equipment needs introduction course that can be implemented at any school, and will include the development and piloting of a shared campus model where regional students will travel to the college to take advantage of advanced technology labs and training in college-level courses.

Postdoctoral Position in Advanced Manufacturing: The college will work in conjunction with the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE), Wright State University, and the Dayton Regional STEM School (DRSS), as well as local industry and the Air Force Research Laboratory, to create a position for and utilize the knowledge of a postdoctoral researcher, who will have the unique opportunity to develop curriculum for and teach Laser Materials Processing at DRSS and the community college levels.

Additional Key Personnel: Additional personnel to be hired include a full-time Project Director, who will oversee the project; a part-time Workforce Adjunct, who will teach Laser Materials Processing; and a full-time High School Liaison, who will work with area high schools to coordinate the College Credit Plus program.

Tiffany Hunter, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Clark State Community College. CONTRIBUTED

ARCTOS will support hands-on training for students and workers to solve real-world digital manufacturing problems, the release stated. The program will introduce the range of career opportunities available to participants in working with disruptive technologies for additive manufacturing, photonics, trusted systems, autonomy, robotics, and big data analytics.

“We are so honored to have been asked to partner in this work to train individuals within the state of Ohio on smart technologies related to photonics,” Clark State College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Tiffany Hunter said. “We look forward to beginning the work to prepare students and workers to fill a vitally important workforce need.”