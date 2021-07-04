Urbana to start $2.9M automated water meter project at end of month

According to the release, the city weighed many advantages of the project, which was formed after years of research and investigation, such as allowing the Utility Billing Office remote access for immediate information on how and when usage occurred; early detection of over usage due to leaks, failed or improperly installed plumbing systems, or unintended usage; and cost savings as a result of eliminating the task of monthly scheduled travel to each owner’s address.

“The discussion about a water meter replacement project has been ongoing for some time ... the city received bids from six different contractors,” Water Superintendent Joe Sampson said during a council meeting.

As a result of this new program, there will be no layoffs and the current staff will be redirected to different functions within the Water Division, Aksenczuk said.

City officials said how much the new project will save the city is not yet known, but “all numbers currently indicate a self-supportive system.”

“With the age of our present system as compared to the efficiency of our new system, we expect a savings that will be further calculated once the (new system) is in place,” Aksenczuk said.

PMI is mailing postcards to customers, informing them of the project and asking them to schedule an appointment by calling 866-584-3846 or at www.schedulemymeter.com.