CHD: Champaign County averaging 1-2 coronavirus cases per day, continuing to encourage vaccine

As of Monday, the health district as administered 6,142 first dose Moderna; 2,152 first dose Pfizer; 5,646 second dose Moderna; 1,982 second dose Pfizer; and 325 Johnson & Johnson.

If anyone would like to receive the vaccine, contact the CHD at 937-484-1605 or health@champaignhd.com.

“We continue to occasionally host clinics but now that our regular vaccine clinic is back up and running fully we can also get individuals in for the COVID-19 vaccine in our health district clinic,” Jones said.

The immunization clinic is by appointment only. The days and hours are TB and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays; COVID vaccines only from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; and TB reads and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

Champaign County had 3,455 cases and 60 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 14,082 vaccination shots have been given in Champaign County, according to ODH. Just over 36% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Nearly 33% has been fully vaccinated.