CHD: Champaign County averaging 1-2 coronavirus cases per day, continuing to encourage vaccine

The Champaign Health District Health Commissioner said although they are averaging one to two coronavirus cases per day, they continue to encourage the community to get the vaccine.
“While cases may be low now, that may change as we get into fall and cooler weather. We highly encourage everyone who can to get the vaccine as early and soon as possible,” said Health Commissioner Gabe Jones.
“We continue to encourage everyone who hasn’t yet and is eligible to get the vaccine. It is still the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and new research seems to be indicating that there will be immunity thanks for the vaccines for some time,” Jones added.
Jones said the case total, as of Monday, is 3,453 with 156 total hospitalizations and 59 total deaths. A total of 36.11% of residents have started the vaccine and 33.48% have completed it.
The health district has given a total of 16,249 doses, Jones said.
As of Monday, the health district as administered 6,142 first dose Moderna; 2,152 first dose Pfizer; 5,646 second dose Moderna; 1,982 second dose Pfizer; and 325 Johnson & Johnson.
If anyone would like to receive the vaccine, contact the CHD at 937-484-1605 or health@champaignhd.com.
“We continue to occasionally host clinics but now that our regular vaccine clinic is back up and running fully we can also get individuals in for the COVID-19 vaccine in our health district clinic,” Jones said.
The immunization clinic is by appointment only. The days and hours are TB and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays; COVID vaccines only from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; and TB reads and vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.
