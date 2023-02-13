Clark State to host student aid workshops

Explore Former Central State University president dies

The workshops will be held at the main campus in the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC), room 102, 570 E. Leffel Lane:

Today from 2 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday from 4 – 5 p.m.

Thursday from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, from 4 – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

To complete either the 2022-23 or 2023-24 FAFSA, students must bring:

• FSA ID

• Student’s (and spouse if married) 2020 and/or 2021 Federal Income Tax Return

• Parent’s 2020 and/or Federal Income Tax Return (dependent students only)

• Parent’s Social Security number, birth date, marital status and date (dependent students only)

• Your Social Security number (it’s important that you enter it correctly on the FAFSA form!)

• Your driver’s license number if you have one

• Amounts of any additional income received in 2020 and/or such as child support or untaxed income such as payments to tax deferred pensions

• Information on cash; savings and checking account balances; investments, including stocks and bonds and real estate (but not including the home in which you live); and business and farm assets for you and for your parents if you are a dependent student

• Permanent resident card / Alien Registration number if you are an eligible non-citizen