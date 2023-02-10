Former Central State University president dies

Former Central State University president Arthur Thomas died Thursday at a hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Thomas was 82.
Thomas served as the president of Central State University in Wilberforce from 1985 to 1995, and as a member of the class of 1962, was the first CSU alumnus to lead that school as president.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native enrolled at CSU after serving two years in the United States Army. Shortly after graduation, he became a teacher in the Dayton Public School District. It was there where he began to further develop as a educator who sought ways to elevate the academics of students who were poor and underserved.
In the late 1960s during the desegregation of Dayton schools, he was an education administrator with the district’s Model Cities program. Because the desegregation process was met with some violence against Black students and he wanted to maintain their safety, Thomas, according to reports, walked several students to the district’s administration building, but upon returning with a group, he was arrested along with some students. He was later fired by the district for “exceeding his job responsibilities.”
During his stint at Central State, the university’s website said Thomas increased enrollment, established an accredited manufacturing engineering program and strengthened the band and athletic programs.
Thomas resigned from Central State in March 1995 after months of discovery that showed the university was $5 million in debt and nearly bankrupt. The state had to advance the school $1.2 million to make its payroll obligations.
After leaving Central State, Thomas continued his career as an educator, author and an orator. He urged Black students to “get in the habit of spending more time in the library.”
He was selected by Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton to serve on the historically Black college/university (HBCU) advisory board, and he was selected by President Clinton to be an official representative to the first democratic elections in South Africa. He formed a relationship with Nelson Mandela and pledged to bring more students from South Africa to Central State.
In a statement, his son, Jeffrey Thomas, said, “My father loved people and education. He used his life experiences to provide opportunities for young people to succeed. My dad told me, ‘I have lived a great life and I have done what I was supposed to do. I am ok with being at rest.’”
He received his master’s degree in education from Miami University and his doctorate of education administration from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
Services are pending for Thomas.
About the Author