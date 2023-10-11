Clark State to host community trick-or-treat event on campus

Clark State College will host a trick-or-treat event for the community later this month.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, as college staff guide guests throughout the campus buildings for a traditional trick-or-treat, as well as crafts and other activities.

Travis Binkley, dean of enrollment services, said they are proud to offer this event and want it to be fun for everyone involved.

“The idea for the event has been a long time coming,” he said. “We have discussed doing a trunk-or-treat for a year now but thought that the event would be enhanced with more engagement and interactions with the community by having it inside. We want to ensure we are offering an event that is accessible to the public.”

Most of the activities will be inside, but some spaces outside will also be used, depending on the weather. Participants will be able to meet college students, staff, faculty and other community partners.

The Springfield Promise Neighborhood will provide family-friendly activities, including “kindness rocks,” distribution of children’s books for free, and information about upcoming events and activities for families.

“We hope to increase the opportunity for Springfield residents to see Clark State as a community resource and a community space, not just for those enrolled as students but for all Springfielders,” said Kali Lawrence, executive director of Springfield Promise Neighborhood.

Binkley said the college would like to make this an annual event that grows with more business partners.

“I think we have a great opportunity to make this event special for the greater Springfield community,” he said. “This year we are excited to partner with Springfield Promise, Springfield Museum of Art, and Franklin University.”

This free event will begin in the TLC building on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Families can park in the main lot on the southwest side of the campus, just off of Leffel Lane, and there will be helpers in the parking lot for those who need additional assistance.