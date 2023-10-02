When is trick-or-treat in Clark County? Date is announced.

BreakingNews
45 minutes ago
Clark County Beggar’s Night will be held on the Saturday before Halloween again this year.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, trick-or-treat will be held on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

For many years, Beggars Night in Clark County was held on the Saturday before Halloween, which many people felt made it easier for parents and children who did not have to hurry to get ready and go out on a school night.

In 2019, Beggars Night was moved to the day of Halloween to keep consistent with some neighboring communities. However, New Carlisle and Tremont City kept their trick-or-treat on Saturday that year. The one-year change drew both criticism and praise, but the date has returned to the Saturday before Halloween in recent years.

New Carlisle is also holding trick-or-treat on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Last week, Springfield police and fire chiefs Allison Elliott and Jacob King shared safety tips for Halloween. These include wearing costumes without trip hazards, being alert while driving or crossing near vehicles and having light sources when it’s dark outside.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

