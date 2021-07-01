Clark State to hold registration events, giveaway $500 scholarship

Clark State College will be holding multiple registration events throughout this month and August.
The series of five events are for current and prospective students interested in furthering their education at Clark State, the school said in a release.
Students can tour the campus, and meet with admission staff.
The college will also have a giveaway for attendees to register to win a $500 scholarship. The winner will be notified after Aug. 4.
“The fall registration events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2021 fall semester,” said Dr. S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”
The registration events will be held at all four locations from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays this month and the first week of August:
- July 7: Clark State Greene Operations Center, 3775 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
- July 14: Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 OH-540, Bellefontaine
- July 21: Clark State main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield
- July 28: Clark State, 334 Progress Drive, Xenia
- Aug. 4: Clark State main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield
For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.