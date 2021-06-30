springfield-news-sun logo
X

Indian Lake fireworks: $60K show returns Saturday

ajc.com

News | 1 hour ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield

The 2021 Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and Fireworks show is on for this Saturday at 10 p.m., according to the Indian Lake Chamber Facebook page.

The $60,000 fireworks display will take place at 13156 OH-235 in Lakeview in Logan County.

Best locations to view the show include Old Field Beach, West Bank along State Route 235, South Bank along State Route, Leppich Field, Parking lots of Community Market and Lakeview Hardware, and anywhere on the lake as well.

ExploreFourth of July fireworks return to Clark, Champaign counties

“Tune your radios to 102.1 or 98.3 or WRPO the 3rd for Choreographed music to the show,’' according to the chamber Facebook page.

.

Indian Lake State Park employees, county law enforcement, local fire, and EMS will be present to monitor and patrol the event.

For more information, visit the Indian Lake Chamber page on Facebook.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top