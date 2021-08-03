springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State to hold registration events, $500 scholarship giveaway

Clark State College is holding two registration events in August.
News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Students able to get help in every step of the enrollment process, says college’s VP of student affairs.

Clark State College will be holding two registration events in the coming weeks.

The events are for current and prospective students interested in furthering their education, the school said in a release.

“The fall registration events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2021 fall semester,” said S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs, who has a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration from the University of Dayton. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”

Students can visit campus, take a tour, and meet and talk with admissions staff.

The college will also have a giveaway for attendees to register to win a $500 scholarship. The winner will be notified after Aug. 11.

The registration events will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and 11, at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

