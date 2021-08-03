Clark State to hold registration events, $500 scholarship giveaway

The events are for current and prospective students interested in furthering their education, the school said in a release.

“The fall registration events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2021 fall semester,” said S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs, who has a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration from the University of Dayton. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”