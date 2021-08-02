Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in August

Shawnee Place Apartments, 701 E. Columbia St. in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave. in Urbana, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Clark County Library - Park Branch, 1119 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Rural King Store, 1476 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

First United Church of Christ, 2000 E. High St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Family Physicians of Springfield, 247 Burnett Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. in Urbana, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Huntington Bank - Downtown, 5 W. North St. in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Explore Northeastern to welcome new Northridge Middle School principal in fall

The mobile unit offers 15-minuted screenings using traditional 2D imaging as well as advanced 3D imaging. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.