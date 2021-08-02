Wittenberg, Springfield church partner to offer preschool program

Diane Van Auker, Communications Chair at the church, said they see growth potential for both programs through the partnership.

“(It) will result in opportunities for joint training and support. Pre-service teacher will learn from the onsite experiences of observing and cooperating with the children and teachers of the academy and the academy teachers will be exposed to new research-based practices and ideas,” she said.

“This growth will strengthen the emphasis on the importance of a positive early childhood education and support for families. It is currently in the beginning stages, as we emerge from COVID restrictions. Our hope is that this presents a model of inclusion, mutual nurture and care for our youngest citizens using the synergy that partnerships create,” she added.

Farley added that, “this purposeful partnership has the potential to contribute to the simultaneous renewal of both institutions, ultimately impacting the community through achieving excellence in the education of young children and those who have the privilege to teach them.”

The academy, which is located at the church in Springfield, will start on Monday, Sept. 13. Children must enroll and be between the ages three to five. Scholarships are also available for children to attend. Those interested can call the church at 937-325-2427 or 937-327-0860, email covenantchildrensacademy@gmail.com, or visit the church’s website.