Clark State to hold graduation for police academy cadets

Casey Gullet, of Champaign County; Nathan DeRouchie, Stephen Garrett, Casey Moore, Storm Morris, Tyler Reading and Tim Tincher, Jr., of Clark County; Daniel Conroy and Dominic Parks, of Franklin County; Cody Smith, of Greene County; Bryce Goodrich, of Logan County; Dillan Rice, of Madison County; and Nicholas Crone, Sean Richards and Cameron Thurmond, of Montgomery County.

The police academy training facility features a subject control and physical fitness center, and a new practical training room used for hands-on training for domestic violence, crime scene, DUI enforcement training and Milo System training, which is a weapon scenario-based training to train officers in the use of force, the release stated.

The college offers four officer training academies a year for 25 cadets each, including two four-month daytime academies and two six-month evening academies. The next evening academy session begins Jan. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The next daytime session will begin May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Prospective cadets must complete the OPOTA application and other required forms, pass a physical assessment test, a physical, a drug screen and be fingerprinted for a BCI background check, the release stated. They must be 21 years of age at the time they take the state certification exam, have a valid Ohio driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED equivalent and can’t have any felony or violent misdemeanor convictions, the release stated.

To enroll or for more information, call 937-328-6050.