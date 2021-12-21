Hamburger icon
Tecumseh schools collect hundreds of donations for Kentucky tornado victims

The Tecumseh Local School District's Junior Optimist Club collected hundreds of donations to send to the tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky. Contributed
News
By Brooke Spurlock
19 minutes ago
Items were taken to Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

The Tecumseh Local School District collected hundreds of donated items to send to the tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The district’s Junior Optimist Club sponsored the donation drive last weekend

The club collected more than 200 new pillows, 200 new blankets and many baby and Clorox wipes, said Superintendent Paula Crew.

ExploreGraham schools launches food pantry

Crew said the district communicated with personnel from Heartland Church in Paducah, Kentucky, which is where many of the Mayfield residents who are displaced from their homes are staying.

Bob Holder, of R.D. Holder Oil Company, brought a trailer to load up on Monday morning and took the items to Panducah, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, Crew said.

“The response for help was amazing,” Crew said. “Thank you to all who donated and to those who helped with the collection and loading the trailer.”

ExploreCoronavirus: Cases continue to rise in Clark, Champaign schools

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

