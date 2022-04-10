Clark State selected for STEM scholarship program

Clark State College has been selected to receive $207,480 by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) for the Choose Ohio First Initiative.
The funds will be used to award scholarship to students enrolled in eligible STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, according to a release from the college. These include agriculture, geospatial, management, logistics materials and supply chain management, manufacturing technology management, medical laboratory technology and emergency medical services.
Christopher Green, assistant dean, school of health, human and public services, said the college is excited to be chosen as a recipient for the initiative starting next academic year.
“We look forward to recruiting and retaining diverse students in STEM fields by providing scholarship funds and connecting students to work-based learning experiences with our partners and fostering careers in STEM fields,” he said.
The program will increase the state’s efforts to strengthen its workforce in STEM fields by awarding $42,920,740 to support an estimated 4,850 students pursing those types of degrees at community colleges, independent four-year colleges and universities, and public four-year universities, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner.
“The Choose Ohio First program continues to grow as colleges and universities new to the program see its benefits,” Gardner said. “This funding exemplifies the state’s ongoing commitment to Choose Ohio First and shows the importance of preparing those students who stay in Ohio and continue their education for success in promising STEM careers.”
This new scholarship, which is the third round of grants for the program under the DeWine-Husted administration, will create scholarship opportunities at 44 colleges and universities across the state, including several schools that are new to the program.
“The Choose Ohio First scholarship is just one example of how Ohio continues to invest in growing our STEM talent,” Husted said. “We want our students to stay and work in Ohio. These scholarships will help young Ohioans gain valuable STEM skills, preparing them for one of Ohio’s many in-demand jobs and ensuring businesses have the talent they need to succeed.”
The college will award scholarships, which vary between $1,500 and $5,200 annually, to students pursing a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree, or graduate degree in eligible STEM education fields.
