Clark State selected for STEM scholarship program

“The Choose Ohio First program continues to grow as colleges and universities new to the program see its benefits,” Gardner said. “This funding exemplifies the state’s ongoing commitment to Choose Ohio First and shows the importance of preparing those students who stay in Ohio and continue their education for success in promising STEM careers.”

This new scholarship, which is the third round of grants for the program under the DeWine-Husted administration, will create scholarship opportunities at 44 colleges and universities across the state, including several schools that are new to the program.

“The Choose Ohio First scholarship is just one example of how Ohio continues to invest in growing our STEM talent,” Husted said. “We want our students to stay and work in Ohio. These scholarships will help young Ohioans gain valuable STEM skills, preparing them for one of Ohio’s many in-demand jobs and ensuring businesses have the talent they need to succeed.”

The college will award scholarships, which vary between $1,500 and $5,200 annually, to students pursing a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree, or graduate degree in eligible STEM education fields.