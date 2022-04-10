Alumni of Distinction Awards set to recognize 13 former students

The 2020 alumni to be honored include: Brig. Gen. David P. Carey, USA, Ret., of Saluda, North Carolina, Springfield North High School Class of 1970; Cary Patton Hanosek, of Upper Arlington, Springfield North High School Class of 1992; Karlos L. Marshall, of Springfield, Springfield High School Class of 2009; Jeremy Mickel, of Los Angeles, California, Springfield North High School Class of 1995; and James D. Riffell, of Frisco, Texas, Springfield High School Class of 1953.

Springfield High School Student Ambassadors will lead a tour of the building as they visit with the alumni, with a second tour planned for The Dome, which is the former Springfield High School/South High School.

Prepaid reservations for the award program and luncheon are due by April 22. The event, open to the public, costs $32 per person. To make a reservation, call Sherry Casto at 937-505-2806. Requests can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 1500 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, 45506, with checks made to Springfield City School District with memo as Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 22.

The program is carried out by the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, and all activities are provided through contributions from local businesses and individuals.

The program was established in 2005 by the Springfield Board of Education to recognize former students who have distinguished themselves through exemplary professional success and/or community service. The committee includes James Bacon, Richard Umbaugh, Wendy Ford, Elena Ackerson, W. Eugene Barnett, Jr., Joan Elder, Bonnie Longo, Jim Rolfes and Robert F. Hill.