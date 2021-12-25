Clark State to hold auditions for spring production

The Theater Arts Program at Clark State College will hold auditions in January for a spring production.
Auditions for “Something Rotten” will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, according to a release from the college.
“It was a no-brainer. This show fits Clark State Theatre Arts Program’s Kuss needs - a cast of delightfully fun characters’ shoes for students and community actors to fill and a hilariously entertaining show for audiences to enjoy,” Theresa Lauricella, professor of theatre and show producer, said. “That it will be the first performance held in the Clark State Performing Arts Center since Fall of 2019 feels like the beginning of a new era - A Renaissance, if you will, for the Clark State Theatre Arts Program.”
Something Rotten, based on a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, is set in the 1590s where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of a Renaissance rock star. When a local soothsayer tells the brothers the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, they set out to write the world’s first musical but find reaching the top means being true to their own self, the release stated.
The production, which will be directed by Tory Berry and Josh Compston, is scheduled to be performed at 8 p.m. on April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. on April 10.
Those interested in auditioning must complete an online form to pre-register at forms.gle/LYu396bgqKcTw2628, prepare 16 bars of song from a musical and bring sheet music for an accompanist who will be provided, and a headshot and resume are encouraged.
Actors chosen will be notified via email if they will be cast.
