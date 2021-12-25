Clark State to hold auditions for spring production

Auditions for “Something Rotten” will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, according to a release from the college.

“It was a no-brainer. This show fits Clark State Theatre Arts Program’s Kuss needs - a cast of delightfully fun characters’ shoes for students and community actors to fill and a hilariously entertaining show for audiences to enjoy,” Theresa Lauricella, professor of theatre and show producer, said. “That it will be the first performance held in the Clark State Performing Arts Center since Fall of 2019 feels like the beginning of a new era - A Renaissance, if you will, for the Clark State Theatre Arts Program.”