Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield police, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to families in need

Santa hands off a bag full of gifts to Springfield Police Officer Zach Massie as they fill the Box 27 truck with presents to deliver to Springfield children in need this year. The gifts are all part of Operation Santa, a program in which some of the community's less-fortunate families receive Christmas gifts. The Springfield Police Department's Community Response Team works with local businesses and volunteers to shop, wrap and deliver the gifts for the holiday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Santa hands off a bag full of gifts to Springfield Police Officer Zach Massie as they fill the Box 27 truck with presents to deliver to Springfield children in need this year. The gifts are all part of Operation Santa, a program in which some of the community's less-fortunate families receive Christmas gifts. The Springfield Police Department's Community Response Team works with local businesses and volunteers to shop, wrap and deliver the gifts for the holiday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

The Springfield Police Division is delivering Christmas presents to many children in need this week.

Members of the Springfield Police Division’s Community Response Team and other volunteers will deliver Christmas gifts to 71 families in need as part of the annual Operation Santa program.

ExploreTecumseh schools collect hundreds of donations for Kentucky tornado victims

“We are delivering Christmas presents as part of our Operation Santa program we do every year,” police officer Tommy Potter said. “We’re delivering all these presents to all the kids we’re helping out this year.”

The group delivered gifts on Wednesday and will continue delivering them on Thursday as well, when Santa Claus will be there.

“We do this just to help out the community and give back to the community,” Potter said. “It’s kind of a partnership we do with local businesses in the area that donate every year, and it’s a way to give back and let everybody know the police are here to help.”

ExploreFollow Santa Claus with satellites and radar

Operation Santa is a program where less-fortunate families receive Christmas gifts that are made possible by local donations. The SPD Community Response Team works with local businesses and volunteers to shop, wrap, and deliver the gifts.

In Other News
1
Clark State to hold graduation for police academy cadets
2
Omicron and holiday plans; here’s what local experts say
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
ODOT permit process holding up Clark County Marathon opening, owner...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top