Springfield police, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to families in need

The Springfield Police Division is delivering Christmas presents to many children in need this week.
Members of the Springfield Police Division’s Community Response Team and other volunteers will deliver Christmas gifts to 71 families in need as part of the annual Operation Santa program.
“We are delivering Christmas presents as part of our Operation Santa program we do every year,” police officer Tommy Potter said. “We’re delivering all these presents to all the kids we’re helping out this year.”
The group delivered gifts on Wednesday and will continue delivering them on Thursday as well, when Santa Claus will be there.
“We do this just to help out the community and give back to the community,” Potter said. “It’s kind of a partnership we do with local businesses in the area that donate every year, and it’s a way to give back and let everybody know the police are here to help.”
Operation Santa is a program where less-fortunate families receive Christmas gifts that are made possible by local donations. The SPD Community Response Team works with local businesses and volunteers to shop, wrap, and deliver the gifts.
