Clark State, The Abilities Connection partner to offer training to Fresh Abilities employees

“This is exciting for us to have something new to add to our menu of development opportunities to the community and organizations,” he said. “We are always looking to partner with organizations like TAC to provide solutions and this relationship will allow us to build off the great work TAC has already done and how they are preparing individuals for a career in the restaurant industry.”

Fresh Abilities will relocate to the Eagle’s Nest at Clark State College’s Leffel Lane campus, with a soft opening scheduled for March. Since the restaurant will be at the college, trainees will be able to do both their classroom and hands-on training in the same building, which provides the space and equipment necessary for Fresh Abilities to expand their menu and provide additional skill-building and experience.

Jim Zahora, CEO of TAC, said the organization is excited about opening the restaurant to serve students and staff at the college, as well as any community member and current customers.

“There is open dining available in the restaurant area, as well as a beautiful outside patio,” he said. “Additionally, we will continue to offer curbside pick-up and Door Dash so you can get your Fresh Abilities fix even when you are in a hurry or can’t get out of the office or house. We are excited for our customers to try our new menu items as they launch.”

Zahora said enabling people with disabilities and other barriers to learn and train in a college environment is unique for the food industry.

“We are also extremely grateful to COhatch for their partnership over the last three years. The Fresh Abilities concept was born from conversations with COhatch and the location was ideal for TAC team members to interact and engage with the community. It is time to take this concept to the next level,” he said.