Ohio reports more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases

Members of the Ohio National Guard are helping at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton as Ohio experiences staffing shortages at hospitals across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guard members arrived on Dec. 30, 2021, for orientation and have been assisting with food service, environmental services, patient transport and other non-clinical jobs. The National Guard is also helping with Premier Health’s COVID testing site located across from MVH on Main Street. Photo courtesy Premier Health

Credit: Will Jones

By Kaitlin SchroederJen Balduf - Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

Ohio reported 8,601 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a second day of an uptick in daily cases after several days of declines.

The 21-day average of reported new cases is 16,597, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics Wednesday.

ExploreCOVID-19 and hospitals: How serious is the situation at area facilities?

There were 496 COVID patients hospitalized Wednesday in the west central region, which represents a 12% decrease from the previous week, according to OHA data.

The Dayton region set records in late January over several continuous days for the number of hospital patients with COVID-19.

There were 652 patients on Jan. 24 in the west central region, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

For southwest Ohio, there were 728 inpatients who were COVID-19 positive, or about 1 in 4 patients. This region includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties. Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in southwest Ohio region hospitals has fallen 26%.

Explore‘It doesn’t matter how healthy you are. The disease can kill you.’

Statewide, hospitalizations also remain high but have declined. There were 3,736 COVID positive Ohio hospital inpatients as of Wednesday afternoon, including 716 people in the ICU, according to data released by the Ohio Hospital Association.

That breaks down to:

  • About 1 in 5 inpatients in Ohio’s hospitals are COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
  • About 1 in 5 patients in an Ohio ICU are COVID-19 positive.
  • Compared to 21 days ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals has declined 44% statewide.
ExploreActions you can take to slow COVID-19

Ohio Department of Health reports 33,537 people have died from COVID-19 over the pandemic, though that is preliminary data and some information is received on a delay.

About 7.17 million Ohioans have at least started a COVID-19 vaccine, or an estimated 61% of the state population. The vaccination rate ranges widely by region, from 66% in Warren County to a little under 40% in Darke County.

Also, about 3.27 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have received an additional dose.

Hospitalizations, cases and vaccination rates all vary widely from community to community, with more detail at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

On Jan. 31, about 18.6% of daily recorded COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests were coming back positive, with a little over 23,400 total tests ran that day. Sometimes more tests are added on a delay to this total.

The percent of tests detecting the coronavirus has been declining in recent weeks, similar the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

