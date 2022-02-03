Clark State to host events to honor Black History Month

The college will also how a variety of activities focused on literature, dance and music, and mental health throughout the month, including a virtual African American Read-In event from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the release stated. Readers can choose any text by an African American author or author of African descent, spend the month reading the text, and then share their experience at the read-in.

This event is a “read-in” instead of “read-out” to honor the Greensboro sit-ins during the 1960s civil rights protest.

Participants can join the event through the link that can be found on the college’s website under news or by calling 1-646-558-8656 with PIN 375 471 1228.

“All frames of celebration are important here when honoring Black History Month, for we know that Black history is a shared history,” Parker said. “Each February grants the space to slow down and recognize how far we’ve come as a nation to creating a freer, more dignified society, while also acknowledging the vital work that must continue.”