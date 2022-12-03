springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through workforce grant

News
By , Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Clark State College students will receive their first round of tuition reimbursements from a state workforce grant.

The $3.5 million grant comes from an H-1B One Workforce Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Labor to train people in the workforce in critical industries such as advanced manufacturing.

The 41 students who will be reimbursed this fall earned at least one State Recognized Credential, which generated the reimbursement.

Darryl Grayson, the college’s H-1B Grant Project Manager, said the students who earned reimbursement are the community’s next potential technical innovators, and manufacturer’s next leaders.

ExploreOwners of Springfield-area bakery and orchard to sell half their business

“We don’t know what innovations they are going to create and develop, and I am excited that we have the opportunity to leverage this grant’s funding to support them in their efforts,” he said.

This is the first round of reimbursements and the college will be doing another round at the beginning of each semester.

Student Noah Lovelock said he appreciates the grant reimbursement.

“This will help me get through my college year,” he said.

Clark State is one of 19 organizations and universities from across the country that bided and received funding in January 2021 to invest in training for key sectors of the economy, and focus on the current workforce and training the future workforce for critical industries such as advanced manufacturing.

ExploreFuneral services set for Southeastern grad killed in Montgomery County

President Jo Alice Blondin said Clark State has made a name for itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing.

“The H-1B grant builds upon that work through providing a new and futuristic pathway: laser manufacturing, as well as expanding access to individuals who wish to reskill by training for a good paying job,” she said. “Clark State is, and will continue to be, an excellent steward of this money and the workforce we serve.”

The goals of the grant are to help support those entering technology and manufacturing careers, as well as those already in manufacturing to gain new technical skills and abilities. For more information on how the grant can help you, or your organization, contact Grayson at 937-328-6465 or graysond@clarkstate.edu.

In Other News
1
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
2
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
3
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
4
Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win...
5
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top