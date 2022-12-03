Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through workforce grant

This is the first round of reimbursements and the college will be doing another round at the beginning of each semester.

Student Noah Lovelock said he appreciates the grant reimbursement.

“This will help me get through my college year,” he said.

Clark State is one of 19 organizations and universities from across the country that bided and received funding in January 2021 to invest in training for key sectors of the economy, and focus on the current workforce and training the future workforce for critical industries such as advanced manufacturing.

President Jo Alice Blondin said Clark State has made a name for itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing.

“The H-1B grant builds upon that work through providing a new and futuristic pathway: laser manufacturing, as well as expanding access to individuals who wish to reskill by training for a good paying job,” she said. “Clark State is, and will continue to be, an excellent steward of this money and the workforce we serve.”

The goals of the grant are to help support those entering technology and manufacturing careers, as well as those already in manufacturing to gain new technical skills and abilities. For more information on how the grant can help you, or your organization, contact Grayson at 937-328-6465 or graysond@clarkstate.edu.