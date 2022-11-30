Owners of Springfield-area bakery and orchard to sell half their business

The couple decided to sell the bakery to concentrate on the orchard, which Sharon Stevens thinks will keep them busy in their semi-retirement. They do you-pick apples during the weekends with wagon rides back into the orchard, sell pie in the Apple Shed, which is only open during apple season, have honey from the beehives, and make and press their own cider from the apples.

Once the new year starts, the orchard will be called Stevens Family Orchard and the number will be 937-788-2573.

The bakery and orchard have been run not only by Chris and Sharon, but also their kids and grandkids. Sharon Stevens said since they all work there, that is the time they get to spend with them. Now, but the couple is excited to spend time with them outside of work.

“That is the things we’re most excited about, spending quality time with family while not working,” she said. “But it’s bittersweet. We’ve made a lot of friends through the bakery and the orchard, but we will still get to the see them if they come to the orchard.”

The bakery was sold to A-OK Creations, owned by Kaitlin Jones, effective Jan. 1. Until then, the bakery will be business as usual.

“I am so excited to continue the legacy of Stevens Bakery and to serve” the customers, Jones said

The Stevenses are close friends with Jones and her parents. They know Jones always had an interest in baking and opened up her own business a few years ago. So last year, Sharon Stevens mentioned they were selling the bakery and asked if Jones was interested. Jones told them in the spring she would buy it.

Jones started her own cookie bakery, A-OK Creations, in the fall of 2018. She began by only making original cookies, but has grown to now include brownies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more. She will also now do her best to continue serving Stevens Pies.

“Chris and Sharon gave me the greatest opportunity and allowed me to be like an apprentice for eight months this year. They taught me everything they have learned and loved. They have shared all the ins and outs of their business,” she said.

The bakery will be moving to A-OK Creations, which is expanding to add Stevens Bakery. The new location will be in the current Sparky’s Pizzeria building at 644 Scioto St. in Urbana, but this will be a production-only facility. All pick up orders will be at the new Sparky’s Pizzeria building at 633 Scioto St. in Urbana.

Because of the move for A-OK Creations, the bakery will be closed the first week of January, but they hope to be open by drive-thru starting Jan. 11. The bakery will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The new number will be 937-629-1739.